ValuEngine Upgrades XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) to “Hold”

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

XELB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

XCel Brands stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. XCel Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

