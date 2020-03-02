ValuEngine Upgrades Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to “Buy”

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.41. Zagg has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zagg by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zagg by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100,340 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zagg by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zagg by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 729,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 358,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

