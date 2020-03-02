Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after buying an additional 307,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 291,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

