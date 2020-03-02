Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $164,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after purchasing an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,545,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

