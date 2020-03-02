Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

