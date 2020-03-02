Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

