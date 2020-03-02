Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAPO stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

