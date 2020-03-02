Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of VRNS opened at $80.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Insiders have sold a total of 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.