Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,471. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

