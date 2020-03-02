Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VECO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $13.39 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $633.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 247,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

