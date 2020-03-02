Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.63 million, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 5.64. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vericel by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

