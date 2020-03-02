Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $155.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,305 shares of company stock valued at $20,112,424. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

