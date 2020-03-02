Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after buying an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after buying an additional 134,199 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $155.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,305 shares of company stock worth $20,112,424. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

