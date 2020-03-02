Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Veritone has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

VERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

