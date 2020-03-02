VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VERONA PHARMA P/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

