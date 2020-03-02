Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.87 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

