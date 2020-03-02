VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $25.18 on Friday. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

