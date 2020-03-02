Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Update

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 770,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtusa by 402.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

