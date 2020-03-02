Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,218,280.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.80. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visa by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

