Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTC. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Vitec Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.83) price target on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

LON VTC opened at GBX 894 ($11.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,020.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 752.14 ($9.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 26.70 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Martin Green acquired 1,172 shares of Vitec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.