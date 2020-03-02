VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,731 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,902,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VMware by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 243,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

VMW opened at $120.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

