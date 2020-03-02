Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $774.66 million, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,230 shares of company stock worth $1,995,189. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

