Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €194.00 ($225.58).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €148.58 ($172.77) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.