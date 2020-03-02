Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 16,720,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

VOYA stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.