Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $113,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 15,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $107.68 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

