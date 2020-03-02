Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 21,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 32.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:W opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,546. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

