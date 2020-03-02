Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG) Financial Contrast

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

53.9% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.20) -1.01 Pretium Resources $484.54 million 2.72 $40.92 million $0.55 12.91

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wealth Minerals and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 7 3 0 2.30

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $14.61, suggesting a potential upside of 105.79%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Pretium Resources 8.44% 10.83% 6.30%

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.