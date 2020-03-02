Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

WEN stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wendys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after buying an additional 211,285 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 37.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 75.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

