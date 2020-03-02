Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $45.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $46.50 to $45.50 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.11. Weibo has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,663,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,706,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 290,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 186,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.