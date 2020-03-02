Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.38.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3,272.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 525.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

