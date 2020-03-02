Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,546 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $125,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

