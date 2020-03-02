Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.26.

Shares of TRHC opened at $56.17 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,184,596.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

