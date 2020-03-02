Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

