Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

