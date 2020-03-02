Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $25.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

WEN stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

