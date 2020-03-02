WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 201,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

