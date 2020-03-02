Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by Cascend Securities from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 81.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 140,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.