Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 330,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

