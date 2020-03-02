Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.42. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

