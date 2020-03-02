William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,069,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

