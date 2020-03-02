William C. Warden, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of -49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

