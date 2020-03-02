Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NYSE WSM opened at $62.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

