Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 9,283.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark stock opened at $199.30 on Monday. Winmark has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $215.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.77. The company has a market cap of $766.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 250.83% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of research firms have commented on WINA. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

