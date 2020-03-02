Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX opened at $133.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

