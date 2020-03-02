Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells $105,722.40 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after buying an additional 462,311 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,354,000 after buying an additional 251,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.