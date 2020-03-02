Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Michael Jeppesen Sells 45,493 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

