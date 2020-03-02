Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $2,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

