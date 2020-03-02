Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WF opened at $24.23 on Monday. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woori Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

