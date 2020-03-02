Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $172.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.