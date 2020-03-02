WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($14.93) price target (down from GBX 1,175 ($15.46)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067 ($14.04).

WPP opened at GBX 767.20 ($10.09) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 977.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

